The Mandalorian: Chapter 20 “The Foundling” (Season 3, Episode 4) Discussion

Charlotte and Caitlin return to talk about the newest episode of The Mandalorian “The Foundling” (Season 3, episode 4) directed by Carl Weathers. We talk Grogu’s flashbacks, the incredible reveal of who rescues Grogu during Order 66, what it means for Grogu’s character development, and more. Plus, we talk about Bo-Katan accidentally joining the Children of the Watch and we debate the efficacy of the term “cult” as applied to this group of Mandalorians. Is The Mandalorian going to deal with this conversion with nuance? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

Join us at our live show at Star Wars Celebration Europe on 4/9 at 1 PM — Room 14 on the HoloNet News Stage! We can’t wait… see you in London!