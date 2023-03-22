Caitlin and Charlotte return to discuss season 2 of The Bad Batch: “The Outpost”, “Pabu”, and “Tipping Point” (Episodes 12, 13, and 14). First we talk about “The Outpost” — Crosshair, the metaphor of the ice vultures, and more. Then, we talk about “Pabu” — is this the future for the Bad Batch? And then finally we chat about “Tipping Point” — what’s next for the finale and what does this set up? What does this all point to? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

Join us at our live show at Star Wars Celebration Europe on 4/9 at 1 PM — Room 14 on the HoloNet News Stage! We can’t wait… see you in London!