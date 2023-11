Hello there from the other side of the strikes! We’re so excited to bring you our first discussion covering Parts 1 & 2 of Ahsoka. In this episode, we discuss our feelings on the characterization of Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera, the look and feel of Lothal, and what a separate Galaxy means for the Star Wars timeline. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! Click here to download directly.

