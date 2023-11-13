Revisiting Star Wars Rebels: Season 3

Welcome back to Skytalkers where Caitlin and Charlotte continue their rewatch of Star Wars Rebels. In this episode, they go over all the highs and lows from Season 3. They discuss past reviews and opinions on the show, the struggles of the Rebellion, and the character growth that all the members of the Ghost crew experience. Weird Force stuff is also a huge topic of conversation as they dive into the Bendu and the ways the Force manifests in the galaxy far, far away. Tune in for all that and more in this episode of Skytalkers! Click here to download the episode directly.

Further Reading:

Kevin Johnson Reviews: 3×10; 3×11; 3×13; 3×15; 3×20