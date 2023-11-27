Revisiting Star Wars Rebels: Season 4

Caitlin and Charlotte close out their series revisiting Star Wars Rebels with the final season! Join them for this last discussion where they talk about the season’s highs and lows, their favorite moments, and more. They revisit episodes and past discussions on the season, and discuss how their feelings on themes like sacrifice, duty, and motive have changed over the years since Season 4 first aired. We hope you’ve enjoyed revisiting Star Wars Rebels the past few months with us! Click here to download the episode directly.

