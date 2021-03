On the 200th episode of Skytalkers, Caitlin and Charlotte welcome fan-favorite Star Wars author, Claudia Gray, on the show to discuss The High Republic, the Force, “Into the Dark”, prophecies, Geode, and so much more. Plus, Claudia gives her Star Wars dinner picks. Spoiler warning for The High Republic era & “Into the Dark” specifically.

This episode was edited by Danny Pirtle.