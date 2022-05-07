Obi-Wan Kenobi Official Trailer Discussion

Happy Star Wars Month! We’re 3 weeks away from Obi-Wan Kenobi and we’re SO excited. On this episode, Caitlin and Charlotte discuss the latest trailer for the show and give some high-level themes they hope are explored with regards to Obi-Wan’s character. May 4th talk, cute droids, Celebration podcast stage plans, and much more. Click here to download the episode directly.

Skytalkers will be on the Podcast Stage on 5/27 at 3:30 PM at Celebration Anaheim 2022!

