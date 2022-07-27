Lawrence Kasdan, Phil Tippett, Dennis Muren, and Janet Lewin (ILM, Light & Magic) Interviews

We attended a couple of incredible roundtable interviews for LIGHT & MAGIC, Lawrence Kasdan’s 6-part documentary series about Industrial Light & Magic. We couldn’t recommend the series more. We spoke to Lawrence Kasdan (!!!!), the director of LIGHT & MAGIC, writer of THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, RETURN OF THE JEDI, THE FORCE AWAKENS, SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, and so much more. Then, we talked to special effects masters Phil Tippett and Dennis Muren about the changing industry and their friendship. Finally, we spoke with Janet Lewin, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of ILM today about the Volume, the sequel trilogy and Rogue One, and more. Click here to download the episode directly!

THANK YOU to Lucasfilm and Disney+ for this incredible opportunity and thanks to our fellow outlets for asking incredible questions, including Fangirls Going Rogue, Coffee with Kenobi, Jedi News, Skywalking Through Neverland, LaughingPlace, Ecron Fantastique, Frogi, CHIPPO, MoviePlayer, and more.