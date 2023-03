The Mandalorian is back, baby! First, Caitlin and Charlotte express gratitude about the past week, talk about what the premiere was like, and then begin discussing and breaking down “The Apostate” and “The Mines of Mandalore” — both incredible Mando episodes. Bo Katan, pirates, the future of Mandalore, how this relates to Ozymandias, and so much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

