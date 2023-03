Caitlin and Charlotte cover The Mandalorian Chapter 19 “The Convert,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung! The parallels between Dr. Pershing’s story and Din’s, seeing Coruscant again, and much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

Join us at our live show at Star Wars Celebration Europe on 4/9 at 1 PM — Room 14 on the HoloNet News Stage! We can’t wait… see you in London!